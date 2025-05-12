DT
PT
Edan Alexander now in Red Cross custody in Khan Younis

Edan Alexander now in Red Cross custody in Khan Younis

Freed Israeli hostage Edan Alexander is currently in the custody of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Khan Younis, according to an Israeli security source.
ANI
Updated At : 09:52 PM May 12, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 12 (ANI/TPS): Freed Israeli hostage Edan Alexander is currently in the custody of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Khan Younis, according to an Israeli security source.

Alexander was transferred to the Red Cross after signing the required documents with representatives from Egypt and Hamas. He is now expected to travel approximately 15 minutes by vehicle to a special IDF unit stationed nearby, which will then escort him to the reception facility at Re'im, where his family and senior American officials await.

This marks the beginning of Alexander's formal return to Israeli territory. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

