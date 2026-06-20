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Home / World / Edinburgh Airport reopens following detection of suspicious item

Edinburgh Airport reopens following detection of suspicious item

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ANI
Updated At : 09:03 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Edinburgh [Scotland], June 20 (ANI): The Edinburgh Airport reopened on Saturday for operations shortly after reports of a potentially suspicious item had emerged.

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According to Police Scotland, the Edinburgh airport was evacuated as a precaution following a report of a potentially suspicious package, reported around 6.50 pm (local time) on Friday.

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In a post on X, the Airport authorities said, "Following investigations by specialist teams, the airport has now reopened".

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It thanked people for their patience and understanding and said that the operations teams are continuously working to restore services and that the staff is working hard to support the passengers.

https://x.com/EDI_Airport/status/2068152629893448069?s=20

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This comes after the Edinburgh Airport said in a post on X earlier, "Due to reports of a potentially suspicious item, the airport has been evacuated while specialist teams investigate."

https://x.com/EDI_Airport/status/2068068263544701255?s=20

"The situation remains ongoing while specialist teams continue to investigate. Parts of the airport remain partially evacuated. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest flight information," the post said.

https://x.com/EDI_Airport/status/2068090343241785476?s=20

The airport authorities urged passengers to check with their airlines for information about the flight.

While the police said that enquiries are ongoing, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are in attendance and a cordon is in place around the airport with roads closed.

https://x.com/PSOSEdinburgh/status/2068064783643951429?s=20

This is a developing story. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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