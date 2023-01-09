Efforts on to activate SAARC, says Nepal

PTI

Kathmandu, January 8

Nepal today said it was making efforts to activate the eight-member regional grouping the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which has not been very effective since 2016.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Concern and Coordination Committee under the National Assembly, Spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Ministry Bharat Raj Paudel said SAARC could not be made effective due to the lack of consensus among all member countries. "Nepal is trying to make it active," he said.

"We are chairing the SAARC. There are places where processes have not progressed. This multilateralism and regionalism have certain constants. When we formed SAARC, we agreed on a fundamental principle while defining the charter of SAARC. That means nothing moves forward until everyone agrees on a topic," Paudel said.

The biennial summit of SAARC has not taken place since the last one in Kathmandu in 2014.