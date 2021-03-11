Efforts on to bring back Nawaz: Imran

Lahore, August 14
Efforts are underway to bring back deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the country from London next month, claims Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.
The cricketer-turned-politician also talked about the pressure (from the establishment) to agree on “nullifying Nawaz’s lifetime disqualification” so that he could compete in the next General Election in 2023.
Indirectly referring to the powerful military establishment of the country, Khan said: “A plot is hatched to disqualify me in Toshakhana and the prohibited funding cases to pave way for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return from London next month,” Imran Khan told a jam-packed party rally at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on Saturday midnight.
The ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) has made it almost official that its supreme leader Nawaz would return to Pakistan ahead of the next General Election for a “real one-on-one bout” with Khan.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah recently declared that Nawaz would return ahead of the next General Election to run the party’s campaign.
“There has been talk in the party about the return of Nawaz. He is likely to return to Pakistan ahead of the next elections, whenever they take place, to spearhead the PML-N’s campaign,” Sanaullah said. According to reports, Pakistan’s Election Commission is preparing to hold General Election by October, one year ahead of schedule.
