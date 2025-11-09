Egypt announces new gas discovery in Western Desert

Cairo [Egypt], November 9 (ANI/WAM): The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has announced a new natural gas discovery in the Badr-15 area in the Western Desert. The field has been immediately added to the production map with a rate of 16 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The ministry stated that the discovery is expected to add around 15 billion cubic feet of gas to the reserves, coming from the Lower Bahariya reservoir. (ANI/WAM)

