Home / World / Egypt announces new gas discovery in Western Desert

Egypt announces new gas discovery in Western Desert

ANI
Updated At : 06:30 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
Cairo [Egypt], November 9 (ANI/WAM): The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has announced a new natural gas discovery in the Badr-15 area in the Western Desert. The field has been immediately added to the production map with a rate of 16 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The ministry stated that the discovery is expected to add around 15 billion cubic feet of gas to the reserves, coming from the Lower Bahariya reservoir. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

