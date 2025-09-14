DT
PT
Home / World / Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan

Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan

ANI
Updated At : 10:45 PM Sep 14, 2025 IST
Cairo [Egypt], September 14 (ANI/WAM): Egypt condemned the heinous terrorist attack that targeted Pakistani soldiers in northwest Pakistan resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement issued Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Egypt reiterated its firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, voicing full solidarity with Pakistan in this painful circumstance.

Egypt also extended its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan, as well as to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, the statement said. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

