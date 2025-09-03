DT
Home / World / Egypt welcomes Belgium's plan to recognise Palestinian State at UN

Egypt welcomes Belgium's plan to recognise Palestinian State at UN

ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Sep 03, 2025 IST
Cairo [Egypt], September 3 (ANI/WAM): Egypt welcomed Belgium's announcement of its intention to recognise the State of Palestine during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, calling it a historic step that supports Palestinian rights and the people's right to self-determination.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates said the move supports the establishment of an independent, contiguous Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem (Al Quds) as its capital.

The ministry said Belgium's decision, along with similar steps by other countries in recent months, represents a practical embodiment of broad international support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate aspirations.

It also reflects the international community's desire to achieve a just peace and peaceful coexistence in the Middle East, the statement added. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

