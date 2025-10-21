Egypt welcomes ceasefire agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Cairo [Egypt], October 21 (ANI/WAM): Egypt has welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan on 19 October 2025, which also includes the establishment of a mechanism aimed at fostering lasting peace and stability between the two neighbouring countries.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, Egypt expressed hope that the agreement would help end border tensions, prevent further bloodshed, and promote sustained security and stability in the region.

The statement stressed the importance of relying on diplomatic solutions and constructive dialogue to resolve disputes, reaffirming Egypt's support for all initiatives and efforts aimed at settling regional conflicts through peaceful means. (ANI/WAM)

