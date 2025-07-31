DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Egypt welcomes UK's decision to recognise State of Palestine

Egypt welcomes UK's decision to recognise State of Palestine

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Jul 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cairo [Egypt], July 31 (ANI/WAM): Egypt welcomed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement that Britain intends to recognise the State of Palestine.

Advertisement

In a statement, carried by Middle East News Agency (MENA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration described the move as part of growing international momentum toward a Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Egypt reiterated its full support for broader recognition of Palestine under the two-state solution, calling it a crucial step toward lasting peace and regional stability.

Advertisement

The statement also urged countries yet to take this step to follow the path set by the UK and France. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts