Cairo [Egypt], July 31 (ANI/WAM): Egypt welcomed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement that Britain intends to recognise the State of Palestine.

In a statement, carried by Middle East News Agency (MENA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration described the move as part of growing international momentum toward a Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Egypt reiterated its full support for broader recognition of Palestine under the two-state solution, calling it a crucial step toward lasting peace and regional stability.

The statement also urged countries yet to take this step to follow the path set by the UK and France. (ANI/WAM)

