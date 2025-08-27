DT
Egyptian Prime Minister: Egypt-UAE relations set model for Arab cooperation, support for regional issues

Egyptian Prime Minister: Egypt-UAE relations set model for Arab cooperation, support for regional issues

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Aug 27, 2025 IST
Cairo [Egypt], August 27 (ANI/WAM): Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli affirmed that the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Egypt and his meeting with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi embodies the depth of the strategic partnership between the two countries and reflects the strength of the fraternal ties that unite them.

He said that relations between Egypt and the UAE represent a distinguished model of Arab cooperation and support for regional issues, stressing Cairo's keenness to develop them and enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries in a way that fulfills the aspirations of both brotherly peoples.

At the beginning of the Egyptian government's weekly meeting today at its headquarters in New Alamein City, he added that the visit underscores the strength of bilateral relations and the importance of continued joint coordination between Cairo and Abu Dhabi on priority issues, foremost among them Arab affairs, the situation in Gaza, and efforts to achieve regional stability.

The Egyptian Prime Minister pointed out that the visit reflects the keenness of the two leaders on continuous consultation and direct coordination regarding regional and international issues, in a way that serves the interests of the two peoples and enhances security and stability in the region.

He added that cooperation between Egypt and the UAE continues to grow in vital areas, including energy, investment, and economic development, affirming ongoing work to strengthen and expand its horizons in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries and supports comprehensive development plans in the region. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

