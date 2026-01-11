DT
Home / World / Egypt's inflation rate drops to 11.8 per cent in December: Central Bank

Egypt's inflation rate drops to 11.8 per cent in December: Central Bank

ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
Cairo [Egypt], January 11 (ANI/WAM): The Central Bank of Egypt announced today that Egypt's inflation rate decreased to 11.8 per cent year-on-year in December. The rate had recorded 12.5 per cent in November. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

