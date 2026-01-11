Cairo [Egypt], January 11 (ANI/WAM): The Central Bank of Egypt announced today that Egypt's inflation rate decreased to 11.8 per cent year-on-year in December. The rate had recorded 12.5 per cent in November. (ANI/WAM)
