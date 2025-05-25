DT
PT
Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astronomical Centre

The International Astronomical Centre announced that Eid al-Adha is expected to fall on 6th June in most Islamic countries, with the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah predicted to be 28th May based on moon sighting forecasts.
ANI
Updated At : 03:32 PM May 25, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 25 (ANI/WAM): The International Astronomical Centre announced that the crescent moon marking the start of Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH will be observed on Tuesday, 27th May, across the Islamic world.

Engineer Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the Abu Dhabi-based centre, said that moon sighting will be possible with telescopes from parts of Central and Western Asia, as well as most of Africa and Europe. Additionally, it may be visible to the naked eye in large areas of the Americas.

Based on these astronomical predictions, Wednesday, 28th May is expected to be the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah, making Friday, 6th June the likely date for the first day of Eid al-Adha in most Islamic countries. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

