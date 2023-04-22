Eid gesture: Sudan’s army declares three-day truce

Khartoum, April 21

Heavy firing rang out in Khartoum late on Friday after Sudan’s army declared a three-day truce following almost a week of fighting with a rival paramilitary force, as per media reports.

The source of firing was unclear, the witness said, adding air strikes were also heard from time to time.

The army said it agreed a truce to enable people to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Fitr. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said earlier in the day it had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire, also to mark the festival.

“The armed forces hope that the rebels will abide by all the requirements of the truce and stop any military moves that would obstruct it,” a Sudanese army statement said. — Reuters