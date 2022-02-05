Eight killed and five injured in accident in Nepal: Police

Accident happened in country’s Pyuthan district

Eight killed and five injured in accident in Nepal: Police

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

Kathmandu, February 5

A passenger vehicle carrying a newly-wed couple and some of the wedding attendants skidded off a hilly road in Western Nepal on Saturday, killing eight people and injuring five others, police said.

The accident happened in the country’s Pyuthan district when the jeep bound to Libang of Gaumukhi rural municipality from Lung of Naubahini rural municipality carrying the couple and their wedding attendants skidded off and fell 150 metres down the road.

“At least eight people died and five others sustained injuries in the accident,” a senior police official said.

Six persons died on the spot and two others died while undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

“Five people including the bride and groom were injured in the incident,” the official said.

Similar accidents are common in Western Nepal during winter due to the dense fog and slippery roads.

Last year in November, a passenger bus skidded off the road in Western Nepal, killing at least 12 people and wounding nearly 20.

#nepal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
J & K Exclusive

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

2
Himachal

Holiday in Shimla today after roads blocked due to heavy snowfall

3
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

4
Punjab Election

We need someone 'honest' at top in Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

5
Nation

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

6
Punjab

Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu

7
Diaspora

Did Canada truck protesters smash windows, threaten reporters and abuse racial minorities in Ottawa?

8
Punjab

Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

9
Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator: Doctor

10
Punjab Election

Darbara Singh Guru, senior Akali leader and former principal secretary to Parkash Badal, joins Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Top Stories

CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs: Navjot Sidhu

Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu

Sidhu said he did not leave the BJP and joined the Congress ...

Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM face on Sunday

Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM face on Sunday

He will address a virtual rally from Ludhiana at 2 pm

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in J&K constituencies

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

Baramulla gets two new constituencies - Kunzer and Tangmarg ...

Jolts of earthquake felt in Kashmir, Noida and other areas

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

Minaret of famous Kashmir shrine tilted by jolt

Would have been surprised had it been the other way round: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit terms the de...

Cities

View All

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in Punjab’

Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress: Bikram Majithia

SGPC flays removal of Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa's statue in Pakistan's Haripur

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Missing man’s body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Missing Himachal man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

At 13°C, Friday was the second coldest day of February in Chandigarh in past 11 years

Chandigarh: No walk-ins, GMCH, PGI rely on tele-consultation for now

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office in Jalandhar

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

Ludhiana: 20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Cops on ‘dummy’ postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs 13-cr mark

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Punjabi poetry book released