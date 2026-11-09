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Home / World / Eisenkot, Liberman express "full confidence" in forming a stable govt in Israel

Eisenkot, Liberman express "full confidence" in forming a stable govt in Israel

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ANI
Updated At : 09:02 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Jerusalem [Israel], November 9 (ANI): Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman expressed “full confidence” in their ability to form a stable government for a full four-year term following a meeting on Monday, amid ongoing disagreements over the formation of Israel's next government, according to The Times of Israel.

In a statement following the meeting on Monday, the Yashar party called the discussions between the two leaders “constructive and productive”.

“Both expressed full confidence in their ability to form a stable government for a full four-year term,” the party said in a statement, as reported by The Times of Israel.

The meeting came amid tensions between the two leaders over Eisenkot's coalition-building options. Liberman has ruled out supporting a minority government or one dependent on Arab-led parties, while signalling his willingness to negotiate with ultra-Orthodox factions.

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However, as per the Times of Israel, the statement did not indicate whether the two leaders had resolved their differences or reached any concrete agreements regarding the formation of the next government.

The meeting comes amid ongoing political negotiations in Israel following Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot receiving the mandate from President Isaac Herzog to form the country's next government.

Meanwhile, ahead of the swearing-in of Israel's new Knesset on Tuesday, November 10, Yair Golan, leader of Israeli Democrats, expressed pride in his party's newly elected team, highlighting its members as "principled, courageous, talented fighters" who would work towards changing Israel's political landscape.

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In a post on X, Golan said, "Tomorrow, the new Knesset will be sworn in, and I look with great pride at our team--the Democrats’ team. Proud of every woman and man elected to represent us, and of the path they took to reach this moment."

Eisenkot formally received the mandate on Sunday after securing recommendations from 67 members of the 120-member Knesset during consultations with political factions. His support included lawmakers from Yashar, B'Yachad, The Democrats, Yisrael Beiteinu and Arab-led parties.

He has 28 days to form a government, with Herzog authorised to grant an additional extension of up to 14 days if required. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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