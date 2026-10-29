Eisenkot says voters expressed no confidence in Netanyahu government, vows to bring change

Jerusalem [Israel], October 29 (ANI): Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, the leading opposition candidate, has stated that the election results constitute a clear vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, pledging to press ahead with efforts to oust the government even though his political bloc remains well short of a parliamentary majority.

“This is the will of the people, who expressed no confidence in the government of October 7 and draft evasion, and in the draft-dodgers’ bloc as a whole,” Eisenkot wrote on X, taking direct aim at Netanyahu and his political allies.

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According to The Times of Israel, Netanyahu’s bloc also falls considerably short of a majority. Pro-Netanyahu parties control 53 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, whereas his opponents hold 67. However, that opposing faction remains divided between Jewish-led parties commanding 48 seats and Arab-led parties holding 19, with the majority of Jewish-led factions expressing unwillingness to form partnerships with Arab-led groups.

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“We have more long days of work ahead of us, but we are focused on the weighty task entrusted to us: bringing change to Israel and establishing a Zionist government committed to military conscription,” Eisenkot added, following what he described as a long day of meetings.

He vowed to “rise to the great challenge ahead of us”.

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Amid these ongoing political developments, Yair Golan, chairman of the left-wing political faction The Democrats, marked his first media interaction since election polls closed by announcing that he intends to meet with three distinct party leaders for talks aimed at government formation, though he withheld their specific identities.

According to The Times of Israel, Golan’s upcoming political engagements encompass key opposition figures, including Yashar party chief and leading opposition contender Gadi Eisenkot, alongside B’Yachad deputy leader Yair Lapid.

As a member of a four-party grouping comprising Zionist opposition factions, Golan stands apart as the sole leader within his alliance who has openly endorsed the prospect of integrating Arab parties into a coalition, as reported by The Times of Israel.

In an interview with Channel 12, Golan remarked, “I hope to meet with all of them by Sunday.” When pressed by the broadcaster on whether Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman formed part of his Thursday itinerary, Golan opted against disclosing names, according to The Times of Israel.

Outlining his political strategy, Golan emphasised his commitment to persuading fellow opposition leaders that they share a unified cause. He stated that they are bound by “an overarching mission: to bring hope to the people of Israel”.

Furthermore, Golan stressed that establishing a new administration is vital to effectively managing pressing security challenges, halting the incumbent government’s controversial judicial overhaul and revitalising hope among the younger demographic, who are currently “asking whether they even want to live in this country”. (ANI)

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