Eisenkot warns Netanyahu against using foreign interference claims to delay election results

Jerusalem [Israel], October 29 (ANI): Israel’s opposition leader and former military chief Gadi Eisenkot on Thursday (local time) accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using allegations of foreign interference in the elections to undermine the results and potentially delay the inauguration of the 26th Knesset.

In a post on X, Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, called for an impartial and thorough investigation into suspicions of foreign involvement in the elections, while cautioning against exploiting unverified allegations to question the legitimacy of the results.

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“Netanyahu, who has grown accustomed to dealing with reality through lies, consciousness engineering, and sowing chaos, is leading, along with his partners, an illegitimate influence operation on the Israeli public aimed at delaying the publication of election results on time and creating fictitious delegitimisation for the activities of the 26th Knesset. The attempt to exploit information (which has not yet been investigated) whose details and scope of suspicions have not yet been clarified in order to undermine the official election results—in which the Israeli public voted against the government of failure—is unacceptable and must be rejected outright,” Eisenkot said.

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He also welcomed Netanyahu’s condemnation of alleged Qatari involvement in Israeli affairs, stating, "I commend Netanyahu for finally condemning Qatari involvement in the State of Israel. Foreign involvement in the State of Israel is an unacceptable and gravely serious matter, especially when it involves a country that funds and supports the Hamas organisation. This is grave when it happens in the Prime Minister's Office and grave if it occurs in the election system."

“The Shin Bet must investigate the suspicions impartially, thoroughly, and immediately. An iron fist must be taken against anyone found to have harmed or attempted to harm the integrity of the elections. Every decision pertaining to the elections must be made with utmost reverence and with the understanding that the convening of the 26th Knesset must take place on time. Realising the will of the voter in democratic elections is a foundational component of Israeli democracy and national resilience,” Eisenkot said, adding that strict action must be taken against anyone found to have compromised or attempted to compromise election integrity.

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The remarks came after Israel’s Central Elections Committee chair, Justice Noam Sohlberg, directed Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate allegations of improper foreign influence through funding allegedly provided by entities acting against Israeli interests. Sohlberg has asked the agency to submit its findings within a week.

Netanyahu described the controversy as an “earthquake” and alleged that foreign entities had interfered in the elections in favour of Arab parties, calling on Zionist parties to reject cooperation with Ra’am and the Joint List. The allegations have yet to be established through the investigation.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also called for action against Arab party leaders and other suspected individuals.

Meanwhile, Israel Police said complaints concerning election integrity would be investigated thoroughly and without bias. Authorities also announced arrests linked to a probe into suspected election bribery.

The allegations have intensified political tensions as rival blocs seek to secure the parliamentary majority of 61 seats required to form a government. (ANI)

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