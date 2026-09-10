Eknath Shinde honoured with Commonwealth Public Leadership Award at British Parliament, credits Maharashtra schemes

London [UK], September 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said his visit to London turned into a celebration of Marathi culture after he received the Commonwealth Public Leadership Award at the British Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde credited the recognition to the work of the Mahayuti government, highlighting initiatives like the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ and ‘Shasan Aaplya Dari’, which he said have benefited millions of people across Maharashtra.

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Eknath Shinde is on an official visit to London for three days from September 9-11.

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"I am very happy to come to London because as soon as I landed at the airport, I saw glimpses of Maharashtra's culture and the Marathi spirit being celebrated. Many people were waiting to welcome me. I was also honoured with the Commonwealth Public Leadership Award at the British Parliament. This is the blessing of 12 crore people of Maharashtra. The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and Shasan Aaplya Dari scheme have become very beneficial for the people of Maharashtra, and I have received this award because of the work done through these initiatives,” he said.

He also highlighted his meeting with students and industrialists in London, asserting that he saw people working towards promoting Maharashtra’s culture even in London.

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“Today, I met students, entrepreneurs, and small and big industrialists. I saw that people are working towards promoting Maharashtra's culture even in London. I got an opportunity to speak in Marathi at the British Parliament. The entire day in London became a celebration of Marathi culture. The work done by the Mahayuti government through the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and Shasan Aaplya Dari was recognised by the UK government, and I am very happy to receive this award,” Eknath Shinde said.

In a post on X, Shinde recognized the Marathi culture and enthusiasm among the people, arrived at London Airport to welcome him.

“This time, the local Marathi residents living in London shook the entire airport with their traditional attire and the resounding beats of dhol-tasha. They welcomed me with immense joy amid chants of Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji, and "May the beloved brother of our beloved sisters emerge victorious,” he said.

“On this occasion, I had the opportunity to meet the organizers of the events here, as well as many people who have lived in the UK for years yet kept the fragrance of Marathi soil alive in their hearts. With the youth's support, they first held the saffron flag and then the tricolor, raising slogans of Jai Hind and Jai Maharashtra. Their heartfelt welcome marked the start of my London visit with great enthusiasm,” Shinde posted.

The “Mukhyamantri – Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana” scheme was launched by the Women and Child Development Department, Government of Maharashtra. The scheme aims to give economic freedom to women in the state age group of 21 to 65 years, improving their health and nutrition and strengthening their decisive role in the family. The women will get a financial benefit of ₹1,500/- through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

‘Shasan Aaplya Dari’ (government at your doorstep) was launched by the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in May, 2023. It lets people get state benefits, documents and welfare schemes under one roof without the need to visit multiple government offices. (ANI)

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