Eknath Shinde invites UK investors to Maharashtra, highlights infrastructure push and growth opportunities

London [UK], September 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday urged industrialists and entrepreneurs in London to invest in Maharashtra, highlighting the state’s infrastructure growth, skilled workforce, and improved connectivity.

Shinde said the state’s “double-engine government” has helped attract large-scale foreign investment and assured investors of full government support.

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Eknath Shinde is on an official visit to London for three days from September 9-11.

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Speaking to ANI, Shinde emphasised that he has appealed to indutrialists and people from various sectors to strengthen India-UK relations and to invest in Maharashtra.

"Today, industrialists and people from various sectors participated in the programme in London. I appealed to them that the relations which our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has strengthened with the UK and several other countries must be taken forward. I also appealed to them to invest in Maharashtra,” he said.

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He highlighted that Maharashtra has a double-engine government, and therefore foreign investment is coming to the state on a large scale.

“Infrastructure is being developed, there is skilled manpower, and connectivity is improving. Our government is also working to provide support to the industrialists who come to Maharashtra,” Shinde said.

Outlining the positive outcome of the meeting, Eknath Shinde said, “Many entrepreneurs have responded positively and have promised that they will definitely invest in Maharashtra.”

During the event, he also assured action on the concerns raised by a woman over a Marathi school in Belagavi, Karnataka.

“During this programme, I met a Ladki Bahin named Urshali Harkare, who tied a rakhi to me. She requested that attention should be given to the alleged injustice being faced by Marathi schools in Belagavi, Karnataka. I assured her that the Maharashtra government will look into the matter,” Shinde said.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM also met British MP Tom Tugendhat, highlighting shared commitment to strengthen India-UK ties.

“Delighted to meet my friend and senior British Conservative leader, MP @TomTugendhat , at the @UKParliament in London. Our shared commitment to strengthening the enduring India-UK partnership reflects the living bridge between our two nations. India and the United Kingdom have much to achieve together, and I look forward to building on these strong ties. Grateful to MP Tom Tugendhat and our MP Milind Deora for this meaningful interaction,” Shinde posted on X. (ANI)

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