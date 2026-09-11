Eknath Shinde pays homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar at London residence, calls site a ‘Holy Spot’

London [UK], September 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s residence in London on Thursday and paid homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Calling the site a “holy spot”, Shinde highlighted Ambedkar’s contribution to India’s Constitution and said it helped create opportunities for people from disadvantaged and humble backgrounds to rise to the country’s highest positions.

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"When Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was studying, he stayed here. This is a holy spot. He drafted the Constitution through which the poorest of the poor reached top positions," he said.

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He further noted that the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, belongs to the tribal community while the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs to a poor and ordinary family.

"Our President comes from a tribal family and became the President of India. Our PM comes from a poor and ordinary family; he became the PM. There are several such people who had the opportunity to work in top positions. So, his contributions are immense," he said.

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Meanwhile, actor Mangesh Desai hailed the Shinde felicitation at the British Parliament's House of Commons, describing it as a proud moment for India and the state of Maharashtra.

"This is a really proud moment. Today, in the House of Commons, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was awarded and felicitated for Ladki Behen Yojana. This is a proud moment. A country which had one ruled us is now felicitating a minister," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Shinde urged industrialists and entrepreneurs in London to invest in Maharashtra, highlighting the state’s infrastructure growth, skilled workforce, and improved connectivity.

Shinde said the state’s “double-engine government” has helped attract large-scale foreign investment and assured investors of full government support.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde emphasised that he has appealed to industrialists and people from various sectors to strengthen India-UK relations and to invest in Maharashtra.

"Today, industrialists and people from various sectors participated in the programme in London. I appealed to them that the relations which our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has strengthened with the UK and several other countries must be taken forward. I also appealed to them to invest in Maharashtra,” he said.

He highlighted that Maharashtra has a double-engine government, and therefore foreign investment is coming to the state on a large scale.

“Infrastructure is being developed, there is skilled manpower, and connectivity is improving. Our government is also working to provide support to the industrialists who come to Maharashtra,” Shinde said.

Eknath Shinde is on an official visit to London for three days from September 9-11. (ANI)

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