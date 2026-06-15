Marius Borg Hoiby, the eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was sentenced to four years in prison Monday after being convicted of rape.

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He was found guilty of two of the four rape charges he was facing and acquitted of the other two.

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Hoiby had been charged with sexually assaulting four women who were asleep or otherwise unable to resist between 2018 and 2024.

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He also faced other charges for lesser offences including assault, drug-related crimes and violations of a restraining order.

Hoiby had denied the rape allegations but admitted to several of the lesser offenses.