New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): As widespread protests sweep across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) over the suppression of democratic rights, former Indian Ambassador to Iran, Dinkar P Srivastava, has strongly condemned Islamabad for manipulating the region's electoral framework to control political outcomes.

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The former diplomat's remarks arrive alongside global condemnation from Amnesty International, which has lambasted Pakistani authorities for executing a heavy-handed security crackdown ahead of the region's upcoming polls.

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Speaking to ANI, Srivastava, a veteran diplomat and author of Forgotten Kashmir: The Other Side of the Line of Control, shed light on the core constitutional trigger behind the public fury. He explained that protesters are demanding the immediate abolition of "refugee seats" within the PoJK legislative assembly.

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"The protesters are demanding the abolition of refugee seats in the state legislature. This is a solid block of about 25 per cent of seats, which are supposedly reserved for refugees from the Kashmir Valley... The outcome of elections in these seats is entirely in the hands of the federal government in Islamabad. This block of 25 per cent of seats is used by Islamabad to bring the party of its choice to power in PoK, which completely distorts the electoral mandate. That is the reason for this anger," said DP Srivastava.

Srivastava pointed out that very few of these designated refugees actually reside within PoJK, with most scattered across wider Pakistan.

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By granting voting rights to non-residents, Islamabad essentially erases the distinction between the local population of PoJK and the citizens of Pakistan. According to Srivastava, this opens the floodgates for deliberate demographic change, a strategy Pakistan has actively pursued.

The diplomat noted that the unrest spotlights a profound crisis of governance. "The protests this time touch a fundamental issue of governance, which is based not on the wishes of the people of PoK but on the wishes of Islamabad, and more particularly Rawalpindi, where the Pakistan Army headquarters is located," he added.

The internal political manipulation has been compounded by severe state-sponsored suppression on the ground. Amnesty International issued a strong condemnation of Pakistan's sweeping crackdown on the peaceful demonstrations, accusing the state of widespread human rights violations.

Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's sweeping crackdown on protests in PoJK, accusing authorities of using excessive force, suppressing dissent, and violating fundamental human rights ahead of upcoming regional elections.

Amnesty criticised the decision to designate the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) as a "proscribed organisation" under anti-terrorism legislation. Amnesty described the move as unlawful and disproportionate, arguing that it represents a serious attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism. (ANI)

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