Elephant family smashed pumpkins at Oregon Zoo, but this baby just wanted to play ball

Elephant family smashed pumpkins at Oregon Zoo, but this baby just wanted to play ball

'Squishing of the Squash' is a tradition that goes back to 1999 when a farmer donated a pumpkin weighing 376 kilograms

AP
Portland, Updated At : 04:36 PM Oct 22, 2025 IST
Representative pic. iStock
A baby elephant at the Oregon Zoo had more tricks than treats to show when handlers gave it a small pumpkin to play with during an annual fall event where giant elephants smash half-tonne pumpkins.

Weighing just 351.5 kilograms, eight-month-old Asian elephant Tula-Tu is about the heft of one of the giant pumpkins so is too small to smash them.

Instead, zoo handlers gave her a small pumpkin to practice with. The little elephant dribbled the gourd around like a soccer ball, a video from the zoo shows.

Her elephant family at the Oregon Zoo enjoyed the large pumpkins on October 16 at the annual “Squishing of the Squash,” a tradition that goes back to 1999 when a farmer donated a pumpkin weighing 376 kilograms.

The donated pumpkins have gotten bigger, around 450 kilograms this year, thanks to competitive hobbyists at the Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers Club.

To break open the gargantuan gourds, zookeepers present them to Tula-Tu's adult relatives like her brother and father who weigh slightly over 4,500 kilograms.

In a video from the zoo, they appear to delicately place one foot at the top, and gently press down. The pumpkins crack with a loud pop, sending rind and seeds flying.

Past years' videos have shown midsized, young elephants putting both feet on top of the pumpkins but being too light — or lacking technique — so the giant vegetables don't burst.

This year the adult elephants smashed the massive pumpkins in front of a cheering crowd of zoo visitors, and then the family of elephants ate the many tonnes of squash fragments.

Asian elephants like Tula-Tu and her family are considered highly endangered, according to Oregon Zoo officials. There is a fragmented population of around 40,000 to 50,000 such elephants in the wild in places ranging from India to the Malaysian island of Borneo. But there have been successful conservation milestones in recent years, including in Cambodia.

