Elisabeth Borne appointed France's new PM

Paris, May 16
Elisabeth Borne was appointed France's new Prime Minister on Monday to become the second woman to hold the post in the country.
Borne, 61, succeeds Jean Castex, whose resignation was expected after President Emmanuel Macron's reelection last month. Macron and Borne are expected to appoint the full government in the coming days.Borne is the second woman to hold the position after Edith Cresson, who was Prime Minister in 1991-1992 under Socialist President Francois Mitterrand.
She has served as Labour Minister in Macron's previous government since 2020. Before that, she was Transport Minister and then minister of Eological Transition, also under Macron. — AP
