Elite veteran mountaineer Nirmal ‘Nims’ Purja killed in avalanche on Broad Peak in PoK

Legendary mountaineer Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja died in an avalanche on Broad Peak, the world’s 12th-highest mountain, according to a statement issued by his adventure company, Elite Exped, on Instagram.

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Purja and five other climbers had been missing since Friday after an avalanche struck the expedition.

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“Today, it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive,” Elite Exped said.

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The post further read, “Today, we mourn not only Nims but every life lost in this tragedy, including his trusted climbing partners and guides, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa. Our deepest thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with their families, friends, and loved ones. No words can ease the pain of this unimaginable loss, and we ask that everyone respects their privacy as they grieve.”

Broad Peak is in the Karakoram mountain range on the border between Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan and China’s Xinjiang region, only a few kilometres from K2, in the area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

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The avalanche struck along Broad Peak’s standard West Ridge route at an altitude of between 21,600 and 21,850 feet.

Paying tribute to Purja, Elite Exped mentioned him as one of mountaineering’s most influential figures.

“The world has lost one of mountaineering’s greatest climbers; a leader who inspired millions through his courage, humility, and unwavering belief that human potential is far greater than we often imagine. More than his extraordinary achievements, he wanted to show the world what was possible when you dared to dream bigger, believed in yourself and refused to accept limitations. Through his actions, he inspired millions of people to believe that they too could achieve more than they ever thought possible,” the organisation said.

It added that Purja’s vision and leadership helped build Elite Exped, the Nimsdai Foundation, Skydive Nimsdai and the Nimsdai Store, and that his legacy would continue through the lives he touched and the people he inspired.

Purja was a former member of Britain’s Brigade of Gurkhas and later served in the Royal Marines’ elite Special Boat Service (SBS). After leaving the military, he established himself as one of the most accomplished mountaineers of his generation.

In 2019, he made history by climbing all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres in just six months and six days as part of his ‘Project Possible’ expedition. In 2021, he was among a team of 10 Nepali climbers who achieved the first successful winter ascent of K2.

His profile grew worldwide following the release of the Netflix documentary ‘14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible’, which made him one of the most recognisable figures in modern mountaineering and inspired renewed interest in high-altitude climbing.