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Home / World / Elon Musk joined PM Modi-Trump call on US-Israel war against Iran: Report

Elon Musk joined PM Modi-Trump call on US-Israel war against Iran: Report

White House says Modi, Trump had ‘productive’ conversation

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PTI
Washington, Updated At : 09:08 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Elon Musk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington. Reuters file
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US President Donald Trump had a productive conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said on Friday, referring to the talks between the two leaders on Tuesday.

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The New York Times reported that billionaire businessman Elon Musk joined the phone call between Modi and Trump on Tuesday when the two leaders discussed the situation in West Asia.

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“President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to PTI when asked for comment on the New York Times report.

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Elon Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis, the New York Times reported quoting unnamed US officials.

The New York Times report said the inclusion of Musk, confirmed by two US officials, suggests that the world's richest man is back on better terms with the President.

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Trump and Musk had a falling out last year following the billionaire's departure from the government, where he had been tasked with slashing the work force.

The report said it is unclear why Musk was on the call or whether he spoke.

It was the first conversation between the two leaders since the West Asia conflict began on February 28.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible, noting that it is vital for global peace, stability and economic well-being.

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