 Elon Musk sells $1 million worth of quirky new perfume—‘Burnt Hair’ : The Tribune India

Elon Musk sells $1 million worth of quirky new perfume—‘Burnt Hair’

‘With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?’ Musk asked on Twitter

Elon Musk sells $1 million worth of quirky new perfume—‘Burnt Hair’

Photo Credit: Twitter/@elonmusk

Reuters

October 12

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has scented a new opportunity to capitalise on quirky products, launching a perfume called “Burnt Hair” that he said sold 10,000 bottles to earn a million dollars in just a few hours.

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" Musk asked on Twitter, where he now describes himself as a perfume salesman.

"The essence of repugnant desire" is the website description of his latest offering, which costs $100 a bottle and is set to start shipping in the first quarter of 2023, making good on a product Musk first touted in September.

Previous brainwaves have included Tesla's own-brand tequila, launched in 2020, and a pair of "short shorts" to signify Musk's victory over investors who bet against the electric vehicle maker, now the world's most valuable car firm.

His Boring Company, a tunnelling firm last valued at $5.7 billion, sold flamethrowers at $500 apiece in early 2018, raising $10 million. He also sold 50,000 Boring Company hats.

Musk's ambitions over the years have ranged from colonising Mars to creating a new sustainable energy economy, and in the process he has built Tesla, rocket company SpaceX, and smaller firms.

Last week the billionaire proposed to proceed with his original $44-billion bid to take Twitter Inc private, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up, whether he wanted to or not.

If successful, a deal would put Musk in charge of one of the most influential media platforms and end months of litigation that damaged Twitter's brand and fed his reputation for erratic behavior.

The Boring Company did not respond to a query on how long it planned to keep the perfume listed.

#Elon Musk #Social Media #Twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjab police's AGTF arrests Ludhiana gym owner, two others for aiding gangster Deepak Tinu's escape from custody

2
Punjab

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

3
World

Tulsi Gabbard quits Democratic Party, calls it a party of ‘elitist cabal of war-mongers’

4
Punjab

Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection

5
Haryana

Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation

6
Himachal

PM Modi to flag off Amb-New Delhi Vande Bharat train tomorrow

7
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

8
Entertainment

Justin Bieber says Kanye West 'crossed the line' by targeting his wife Hailey

9
Punjab

Day after parallel show, Raja Warring expels Narinder Pal Lalli from Congress for 6 yrs

10
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Orders issued to halt drug manufacturing at Maiden Pharma's Sonepat unit: Haryana minister Anil Vij

Orders issued to halt drug-manufacturing at Maiden Pharma's Sonepat unit: Haryana minister Anil Vij

Says that after the incident, a joint team of the state and ...

Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against BJP leader Tejinder Singh Bagga

Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against BJP leader Tejinder Singh Bagga

Asserts that the continuation of criminal proceedings would ...

Kerala 'human sacrifice': As part of black magic, accused ate victim’s flesh; couple among 3 held

Kerala 'human sacrifice': As part of black magic, accused ate victim’s flesh; couple among 3 held

Victims were lured under the pretext of acting in porn films...

Punjab Police SIT questions SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in 2015 Kotkapura firing case

Punjab Police SIT questions SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in 2015 Kotkapura firing case

Badal was the chief minister of Punjab when the police firin...

Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ prime accused a pervert, who used baseless fear of couple for human sacrifice: Police

Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ prime accused a pervert, who used baseless fear of couple for human sacrifice: Police

'Basically, he is a pervert and a sadist... causing injury, ...


Cities

View All

Property row: Man shot dead by gangsters in Tarn Taran district

Property row: Man shot dead by gangsters in Tarn Taran district

Transporter, mother attacked by armed persons in Attari

Two bike-borne robbers loot Rs 40,000 from petrol pump

5 held for desecration at Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Kathunangal

Amitabh Bachchan's baritone voice centre of attraction at Wagah border

Constable caught taking ~5K bribe

Bathinda constable caught taking Rs 5K bribe

Protest in Bathinda over hike in prices of sand

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says UT to decide on filing FIR

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says Chandigarh Administration to decide on filing FIR

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Crafts mela at Kalagram: Rain pours misery on stall owners

French firm, Chandigarh MC to ink water agreement on November 18

Now, private agency to keep rear lanes clean in Chandigarh

Delhi govt schools top India School Ranking, Kejriwal lauds education team

Delhi govt schools top India School Ranking, Kejriwal lauds education team

Satyendra Jain case: AAP asks Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, Anurag to apologise

Gurugram admn decides to fine defaulters Rs 2,500 for burning stubble

Now, online auto approval for name addition in birth certificate up to 4 years after childbirth: MCD

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Deterrent plan to check stubble-burning in Kapurthala in place

Nawanshahr: 6 held for kidnapping man back from Dubai

French Bakers owner among four sent to judicial custody

10 stubble-burning cases recorded in Jalandhar

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Ludhiana: Chandigarh Road inundated as sewers overflow after rainfall

Tribunal sets aside election of Bar Association secretary

No dept ready to repair damaged stretch of Dugri-Dhandra Road

Eight arrested in snatching, theft cases in Ludhiana

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Patiala: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines to curb dengue

Dengue: Civic body targets hotspots in Patiala to spread awareness

2 roads made one-way in Patiala to tackle festive rush

Sealing of 250 shops smacks of vendetta: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Samples collected from sweets shops in Patiala district