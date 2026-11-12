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Home / World / Elon Musk signals he is ready to hire Jensen Huang if Nvidia fires him

Elon Musk signals he is ready to hire Jensen Huang if Nvidia fires him

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 09:29 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Musk says it will be 'an honour to hire Nvidia's Jensen Huang.
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang may be facing one of the toughest weeks of his career, but he appears to have found support from an unlikely corner — Elon Musk.

As reports swirl about uncertainty over Huang’s future at Nvidia following his admission of an affair with Alice Huang, who has been accused of being a Chinese spy, a social media user urged Musk to hire the Nvidia chief if he lost his job.

Musk, who heads companies including Tesla and SpaceX, did not hesitate.

“That would be an honour,” he replied on X.

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The comment comes as Nvidia reportedly examines the implications of Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, including whether it poses any national security concerns. Senior US House Republicans have also sought a briefing from the Nvidia CEO, while China has dismissed the espionage allegations as “groundless speculation.”

This is not the first time Musk has publicly backed Huang. After the Nvidia chief acknowledged the relationship in an internal memo to employees, Musk endorsed a post that described Huang as having done “something incredibly dumb” but insisted he had “no bad intention”.

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The post also called Huang one of the greatest entrepreneurs of his generation and crucial to America’s leadership in artificial intelligence. Musk responded simply: “I agree.”

Musk and Huang have shared a long professional association. In 2016, when Musk was still associated with OpenAI, he became the first customer for Nvidia’s DGX-1 AI supercomputer. Huang personally delivered the first unit to Musk at OpenAI’s San Francisco office.

Musk is not alone in offering public support. US President Donald Trump has also defended Huang, describing him earlier this week as “an honourable guy” who had done an “amazing job” for the United States.

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“I just know he's a fine person. I think so. I haven't heard he's done anything wrong,” Trump said.

With Nvidia reportedly investigating the matter and political scrutiny mounting, Huang’s future at the company he founded remains under close watch. But if the Nvidia chief does find himself looking for a new job, Musk has made his position clear: hiring him, he says, “would be an honour.”

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