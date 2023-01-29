Elon Musk, top Joe Biden aides talk electric vehicles

Washington, January 28

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and top aides of President Joe Biden met in Washington to discuss the electric vehicle industry and the broader goal of electrification. Musk and Biden did not meet. The two haven't had the smoothest of relationships, with Biden, a big supporter of labour unions, disappointed by Musk's refusal to allow them into his factories.

White House aides Mitch Landrieu and John Podesta sat down with the Tesla chief — who also owns Twitter and SpaceX — at Tesla's office in downtown Washington to discuss shared goals around electrification.

Their discussion touched on how infrastructure and climate legislation that Biden signed into law last year could help boost the production of electric vehicles and charging stations, and encourage more people to switch from gas-fuelled to electric-powered vehicles and to choose more electric appliances, like heat pumps and stoves.

Landrieu oversees federal spending on infra, which includes financial help for the electric vehicle industry. Podesta is President's point man on spending on Biden's climate and clean energy initiatives.

Asked whether the meeting signalled a new phase in White House relations with Musk, Jean-Pierre said it “says a lot” about how Biden sees the importance of both pieces of legislation. — AP