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Home / World / Embassies of Vietnam, Netherlands, Nepal wish PM Modi on his 76th birthday

Embassies of Vietnam, Netherlands, Nepal wish PM Modi on his 76th birthday

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ANI
Updated At : 12:27 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The embassies of Vietnam, the Netherlands and Nepal in India on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, wishing him good health, happiness and continued success.

In a post on X, the Embassy of Vietnam in India extended its "warmest birthday wishes" to Prime Minister Modi and expressed the country's desire to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

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The post said, "Warmest birthday wishes to H.E. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing him good health, happiness and continued success, and looking forward to further strengthening the Viet Nam–India Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

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The Embassy of the Netherlands for India, Nepal and Bhutan also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, highlighting the recent strengthening of bilateral ties between India and the Netherlands.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy birthday from the Kingdom of the Netherlands! The signing of our strategic partnership during PM Modi's recent visit to the Netherlands in May 2026 elevated our existing bilateral collaboration and has continued to grow and strengthen our ties."

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The Embassy of Nepal in India also extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi, expressing hope that the longstanding friendship between Nepal and India would continue to deepen.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health, happiness and continued success in the year ahead. May the close friendship between Nepal and India, and the bonds between our peoples, continue to deepen and flourish."

Earlier, the US Embassy in India also extended birthday wishes to PM Modi, conveying greetings on behalf of US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, the Embassy extended its wishes to PM Modi for good health and happiness in the year ahead.

“On behalf of President Donald Trump, we wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the health and happiness in the coming year!” the post said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

On May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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