Embassy advises Indian nationals in Italy to exercise caution amid protests and demonstrations

Rome [Italy], October 19 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Italy issued an advisory on Monday directed at Indian nationals situated across the European nation, counselling them to maintain vigilance and avoid crowded areas amid ongoing protests and demonstrations.

“There were protests and demonstrations last week in some Italian cities. We advise Indian nationals to exercise caution, avoid crowded areas and locations where protests are taking place and follow local news about such events,” the Embassy stated on X.

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated on Sunday that security personnel have encountered aggression from unlawful actors who manipulate public gatherings through organised groups.

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“Once again, the women and men of the law enforcement forces have had to face the violence of criminals who, even through organised groups, exploit demonstrations to seek confrontation and sow chaos,” Meloni stated on X.

“To all of them goes my full solidarity and sincere thanks. Because they were there to safeguard the safety of citizens, workers, merchants, and all the people who have the right to live their city without fear and without seeing it laid to waste and set ablaze by gangs of thugs. We stand with you,” she added.

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On Saturday, Meloni offered acknowledgement to individuals who exercised their democratic right to protest peacefully, simultaneously urging political adversaries to denounce the outbreaks of violence without reservation.

“I have great respect for the thousands of people who today demonstrated peacefully, including those who took part in the mobilisation called by the CGIL, which also saw the participation of left-wing leaders. Whatever the ideas for which one demonstrates, participation is the foundation of any healthy democracy,” she said.

The Italian leader noted that during disturbances in Milan, missiles were hurled at security staff, resulting in officer injuries. In Turin, authorities intercepted individuals carrying paving blocks and glass-shattering implements, whereas public disorder in Bologna necessitated the preventive shutdown of the central railway hub.

“Thugs who exploit demonstrations to sow chaos, attack those who ensure security, and hold entire cities hostage,” she said.

“Demonstrating is a right. Setting our cities ablaze is not,” Meloni highlighted.

“I renew my request to the opposition, do not be ambiguous about this. Unequivocally condemn these acts of violence and issue a clear appeal for every mobilisation to be peaceful. In the face of scenes like these, the rejection must be unanimous. Any hesitation becomes justification. Silence is not acceptable,” Meloni emphasised. (ANI)

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