Embassy of India in Azerbaijan conducts power yoga session for journalists and social media influencers led by Ambassador Abhay Kumar

Baku [Azerbaijan], June 28 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Baku organized a special power yoga session at India House on Saturday to mark the successful conclusion of its International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 celebrations.

Advertisement

The event brought together a distinguished gathering of media representatives and prominent social media influencers from Azerbaijan, reaffirming the important role they play in promoting cultural understanding and strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Azerbaijan.

Advertisement

The highlight of the event was an energizing Yoga session led by HE Abhay Kumar, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan. Based on the common yoga protocol, the session featured a balanced sequence of yoga asanas, breathing exercises (pranayama), and meditation, providing participants with a holistic experience of Yoga's physical, mental, and emotional benefits.

Advertisement

Welcoming the participants, Ambassador Abhay Kumar expressed his sincere appreciation to the media fraternity and social media influencers for their continued support and extensive coverage of the Embassy's events and initiatives. He noted that their efforts help bring India's cultural heritage to a wider audience and contribute significantly to enhancing mutual understanding between the peoples of India and Azerbaijan.

Advertisement

Describing Yoga as one of India's most enduring gifts to the world, the Ambassador emphasised that it extends far beyond physical fitness by promoting mental well-being, emotional resilience, and inner harmony. Drawing a parallel between Yoga and the media, Ambassador Abhay Kumar remarked that, just as Yoga connects the body, mind, and spirit, the media connects people, communities, and nations through the exchange of ideas and information.

He underlined that both Yoga and responsible journalism have the power to build bridges, foster dialogue, encourage mutual respect, and promote peace and understanding across societies.

The Ambassador also noted that the unprecedented global participation in this year's International Day of Yoga reflected Yoga's growing relevance and universal appeal. He expressed satisfaction at the enthusiastic response to the Embassy's Yoga initiatives in Azerbaijan, which have further strengthened the cultural ties and friendship between the two countries.

The media representatives and social media influencers expressed their gratitude to the Embassy of India for organizing the special event and providing an opportunity to experience Yoga in a meaningful and interactive setting.

They acknowledged the steadily growing popularity of Yoga in Azerbaijan and highlighted its accessibility and relevance to people of all ages, backgrounds, and faiths. Participants also appreciated Yoga as an effective means of promoting physical health, mental well-being, and a balanced lifestyle. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)