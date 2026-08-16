Emerged victorious militarily, politically in war: Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf

Tehran [Iran], August 16 (ANI): Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf has said that Tehran emerged victorious both militarily and politically from what he described as an "unjust war" led by the United States and Israel, state broadcaster Press TV reported on Sunday.

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In a post on Telegram, Press TV shared his remarks, in which the Iranian official said that the country stood firm against the "unjust war" led by the US and Israel.

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In his remarks, Ghalibaf further noted, "I can say with complete conviction that we truly emerged victorious in this war, both militarily and politically."

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His remarks come as US President Donald Trump has consistently claimed of destruction of Iran's military infrastructure.

As per Press TV, Ghalibaf also described the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States as a source of "pride and victory", saying it would help consolidate Iran's success on the diplomatic front.

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"The MoU between Iran and the US is a source of pride and victory, helping to consolidate our success on the diplomatic front."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Press TV reported that the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces has vowed not to back down until securing of the country's demands and defeating the "American-Zionist adversaries in the region."

As per the Iranian state broadcaster, the remarks said, "Appreciating the iron will, as well as the firm and steadfast determination of the resilient and patient people of Iran, the General Staff of the Armed Forces assures them that it will not back down from the legitimate demands of the nation and the beloved Leader of the Islamic Republic in confronting the aggressive United States, until completely defeating the American-Zionist adversaries in the region, upholding the rights of the heroic Iranian nation, and forcing the enemy to surrender."

Iran has said that it is nearing a final pact with Oman that will define new shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi had said on Saturday that those negotiations and the reopening of the waterway are "two separate issues".

He said, "Whether the strait will be reopened or not will depend on the fulfilment of other conditions" by the US, including ending sanctions and releasing Iranian assets. (ANI)

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