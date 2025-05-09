Emirates Critical Care Conference kicks off in Dubai alongside WFICC World Summit

Dubai [UAE], May 9 (ANI/WAM): The 21st Emirates Critical Care Conference commenced Friday at the InterContinental Festival City Hotel in Dubai, held in parallel with the 2nd World Summit of the World Federation of Intensive and Critical Care (WFICC).

The event also runs concurrently with the 7th Global Network for Emergency Medicine (GNEM), the 16th Asia Africa Conference of the WFICC, and is organised in collaboration with the Seventh Conference of the Emirates Nursing Association - Critical Care Chapter.

In addition, it is held alongside the 20th World Conference of Critical Care Nurses (WFCCN) World Congress and the 21st International Pan Arab Critical Care Medicine Society Conference (IPACCMS).

Prof. Dr. Hussein Al Rahma, Chairman of the Conference, said that the conference, which began in 2004 with the participation of 300 doctors and nurses, is today the first in the Middle East and North Africa and the third in the world. Today, it attracts over 2,000 participants annually from across the world, with this year's edition welcoming attendees from 45 countries.

Prof. Hussain Al Rahma noted that the conference, organised by Info Plus Events, currently attracts 60% of international medical associations. He expressed his aspiration to increase this figure to over 90% by 2028, especially given the significant annual growth in both the number of international speakers and the quality of scientific papers presented, as well as the diversity of accompanying workshops.

He emphasised that the conference aims to bring together leading doctors, specialists, and researchers in the field of intensive and critical care from the Middle East and around the world to exchange expertise.

The event also serves as a platform to discuss advancements in mechanical ventilation techniques, the latest pharmaceutical developments, and cutting-edge findings in critical care medicine.

The President of the Conference highlighted that this year's edition features 275 speakers, including 130 international and 80 local experts. Over the course of the three-day event, attendees will benefit from 381 lectures across 77 scientific sessions, in addition to four scientific workshops, four training courses, and six industry-focused seminars. The conference also includes the presentation of 131 scientific research papers by doctors and resident physicians.

He noted that all scientific papers to be discussed reflect the collective experiences and findings of critical care professionals, covering a wide range of topics. These include sepsis, infections, fluid management in intensive care units, nephrology and acute kidney injury, mechanical ventilation, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), anaesthesia and pain management, cardiology, clinical nutrition, geriatric care, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and infection surveillance. The goal is to share best practices, research outcomes, and treatment protocols developed over recent years.

Participants will receive 22.5 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit hours accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The conference witnessed the signing of three memoranda of understanding: the first with the International Federation of Intensive Care Societies, the second with the International Federation of Intensive Care Nursing, and the third with the International Academy of Fluids in critical care departments.

Following the opening session, the conference--accompanied by Dr. Younis Kazim from the DHA and other attendees, inaugurated the exhibition held alongside the event.

The exhibition features the participation of 34 international and local companies specialising in critical care equipment and ventilators, showcasing the latest innovations and products in the field of critical care medicine.

The event underscores Dubai's status as a strategic hub for global medical companies seeking growth and expansion, particularly within regional markets. (ANI/WAM)

