Emirates Driving Company distributes 34 per cent cash dividend for 2024

Emirates Driving Company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), has approved a 34 per cent cash dividend for the fiscal year 2024, totaling AED 183.16 million. Shareholders will receive 17 fils per share, yielding a 6.25 per cent return based on the closing price as of March 11, 2025. The company reaffirmed its commitment to stable returns, strategic growth, and investment in AI and human capital to strengthen its leadership in driving education.
ANI
Updated At : 09:21 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 13 (ANI/WAM): Emirates Driving Company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), announced that its General Assembly, convened on 11th March 2025, approved a cash dividend distribution to shareholders for the fiscal year ended 31st December 2024.

The approved dividend is set at 34 per cent of the company's share capital, amounting to a total of AED183,164,256, equivalent to 17 fils per share, yielding a 6.25 per cent return based on the closing price as of 11th March 2025.

This distribution is an extension of the company's consistent approach to providing rewarding returns to shareholders and distributing cash dividends over the years. The company has maintained a stable policy of regularly and continuously sharing its successes with shareholders.

The Board of Directors emphasised their commitment to further supporting the company's strategic direction and strengthening its financial and operational position by focusing on investment in modern technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and human capital development.

They stressed the importance of integrating efforts between the executive management and the various business units to ensure the realisation of growth objectives and expansion into new and diverse sectors and activities.

The Board members also commended the efforts made to solidify the company's leadership position in the driving education market for 25 years, and to fulfil its vision of creating a safe and responsible driving environment for the community. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

