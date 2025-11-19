DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Emirates orders 8 additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft worth USD 3.4 billion at Dubai Airshow 2025

Emirates orders 8 additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft worth USD 3.4 billion at Dubai Airshow 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM Nov 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai [India], November 19 (ANI/WAM): Emirates today announced orders for 8 additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB84 engines, at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

Advertisement

Worth USD 3.4 billion at list prices, this top-up order will boost the airline's A350-900 fleet to a total of 73 units when all deliveries are completed.

Advertisement

To date, Emirates has received delivery of 13 A350 aircraft. Emirates' additional A350-900s ordered today are expected to be delivered during 2031.

Advertisement

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said, "The Emirates A350's entry into service last November has given us welcome additional capacity. It has also enabled us to introduce Emirates' latest inflight products to more customers, including our popular Premium Economy seats. We look forward working closely with Airbus on the delivery of our remaining aircraft including the new units that we have ordered today."

"Together with the additional Boeing 777-9 order announced earlier this week, Emirates now has a total of 375 units of the latest wide-body aircraft on its orderbook. This is a massive investment in our future, the future of flying better for our customers, as well as the future of aviation in terms of job and value creation."

Advertisement

Benoit de Saint-Exupery, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business, said, "We are pleased to see our long-standing partner Emirates renewing its commitment to the Airbus A350, which continues to set the benchmark for long-haul travel. We look forward to supporting Emirates as it expands its operations with one of the world's most modern widebody aircraft in the market."

Omar Ali Adib, Senior Vice President, Customer - Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, Rolls-Royce, commented, "Today's announcement is testament to the confidence in the Trent XWB-84, exclusively powering the Airbus A350-900. The Trent XWB-84 has been setting the industry benchmark for large aero-engines for ten years, demonstrating outstanding durability and low fuel consumption, making it the ideal platform to support Emirates and its expansion. We extend our gratitude to Emirates for their continued trust in Rolls-Royce and are proud to continue our long-standing relationship." (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts