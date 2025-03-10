Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama

Dubai [UAE], March 10 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stressed that Emirati doctors are the backbone of the healthcare system, dedicating their expertise and efforts to safeguarding community health and enhancing patients' quality of life.

In a statement on Emirati Doctor's Day, observed annually on 11th March, he said, "Today, we honour the heroes of the health sector who strive tirelessly to protect the health of our community and improve the quality of life for patients. They have consistently demonstrated steadfast commitment to their country and society, contributing their knowledge and skills to the development of a world-class healthcare system that aligns with the highest international standards."

Al Olama emphasised that the continued efforts of Emirati doctors play a key role in realising the UAE's vision, which seeks to build an advanced, future-ready healthcare sector, capable of meeting challenges with efficiency and resilience while driven by supportive policies and an innovative work environment.

He stated that Emirati Doctor's Day is both a tribute to the exceptional dedication of our doctors and a commitment to investing in medical talent through ongoing development and training, alongside providing the latest technologies to enable them to perform their duties efficiently and accurately.

He added, "The UAE's unlimited support for its doctors has driven a transformational leap in healthcare services, solidifying the country's position as a global leader in modern medicine. We extend our deepest gratitude to every doctor who has embraced their profession as a humanitarian mission, contributing to enhancing quality of life and shaping a sustainable healthcare future." (ANI/WAM)

