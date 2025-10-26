Emirati Media Forum kicks off from 28th October at Museum of the Future

Dubai [UAE], October 26 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and in the presence of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the 10th edition of the 'Emirati Media Forum' will be held on Tuesday, 28th October, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the forum will bring together heads of UAE media organisations, editors-in-chief, prominent writers, opinion leaders and media professionals from across the industry, alongside Emirati content creators and digital influencers.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will deliver the forum's keynote speech, titled 'Our True Narrative... Our Message to the World.'

The forum will also celebrate the accomplishments of Emirati media across the print, broadcast, audio, and digital space, recognising their role in supporting the UAE's comprehensive development journey. This path of progress continues to inspire new milestones under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the support of their fellow Supreme Council members, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Their guidance has enabled the UAE to achieve the highest standards of excellence through a distinctive development model that serves as a global inspiration.

Through the course of its deliberations, the forum provides an overview of the UAE's media landscape, explores developments supporting its growth ambitions, and highlights opportunities arising from technological advancements in the media sector.

The forum will spotlight emerging sectors such as film and electronic gaming, discussing how the UAE can make its mark in these domains, and the strategic steps required to support Dubai's goal of becoming a global creative economy hub. It will also address topics such as building a strong, competitive media sector within a framework of responsible freedom, and the future of media legislation and regulatory frameworks to promote sustainability and innovation while strengthening the sector's credibility.

The 10th edition of the forum also features an open panel convening media leaders and intellectuals to discuss the sector's future, technological needs, and the development of professional capabilities.

Since its launch in 2013, the Emirati Media Forum has played an influential role in strengthening dialogue, fostering collaboration and promoting professional standards within the UAE's media sector, reinforcing the country's leadership at both the regional and global levels. The forum will build on this legacy by bringing together leading experts and professionals for constructive discussions on the industry's future. (ANI/WAM)

