Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): An investigative documentary by PBS FRONTLINE, titled "Inside China: Battle for Tibet", has earned a nomination at the 47th News & Documentary Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Hard News Report: Long Form category.

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Produced in partnership with ITV, the film has drawn international attention for its critical examination of China's policies in Tibet, as reported by Phayul.

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According to Phayul, the documentary presents undercover footage and detailed reporting that sheds light on China's expanding surveillance apparatus in Tibet, alongside allegations of coercive boarding school systems aimed at reshaping Tibetan identity.

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It also revisits the long-standing mystery surrounding the disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama and explores the politically sensitive question of the succession of the Dalai Lama.

Featuring testimonies from survivors and experts, the film includes the account of Namkyi, a former political detainee. Contributions from scholars such as Dr Gyal Lo further examine China's assimilation strategies, particularly the role of state-run education systems in altering Tibetan cultural and linguistic heritage.

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Directed by BAFTA- and Emmy-winning filmmaker Gesbeen Mohammad, the documentary has already secured the 2025 Foreign Press Association Media Award in the Arts and Culture Story of the Year category.

Mohammad has highlighted the risks involved in producing the film, citing extensive surveillance and the broader reach of China's transnational repression networks.

In discussions with FRONTLINE's executive leadership, Mohammad described Tibet as one of the most restricted regions globally, stressing the urgency of documenting developments that threaten its religious and cultural continuity, as cited by Phayul.

Production house Hardcash Productions called the project a landmark investigation, noting that it marks the first undercover filming effort inside Tibet in nearly two decades. The film ultimately raises concerns over the future of Tibet's identity, suggesting that China's policies under Xi Jinping could have lasting implications for millions of Tibetans, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

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