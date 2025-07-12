DT
Home / World / Empowering girls through education: Namo Lakshmi Yojana fuels dreams across Gujarat

ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 12 (ANI): In a state-wide push for girls' education, the Gujarat government's Namo Lakshmi Yojana, launched in February 2024 by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is transforming lives. The scheme provides financial support to girl students from economically weaker sections studying in Classes 9 to 12, ensuring that no dream is left behind due to monetary constraints.

Take the story of 16-year-old Shreya Rabari, a Class 11 commerce student. Her father works in a hospital lab, and for the family, every rupee matters. Thanks to the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, Shreya is now confidently pursuing her dream of becoming a Chartered Accountant, free from financial worries.

"I get a lot of support from the Namo Lakshmi Yojana. I'm very interested in studying, and the money I receive helps me buy everything I need for my education. I want to become a CA in the future. My studies are going well, and the financial assistance really helps. Earlier, I didn't feel like going to school, but now, because of this support, I attend school every day," Shreya shares.

Her mother, Kantaben Rabari, echoes this sentiment.

"The Namo Lakshmi scheme is very good. It supports her education and higher studies, and we won't need to take any kind of loan from outside."

With a total budget of ₹1,250 crores, the scheme offers up to ₹50,000 over four years to each eligible girl. Students receive ₹500 per month during Classes 9 and 10, and ₹750 monthly during Classes 11 and 12. In addition, they are awarded lump sums of ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 after successfully passing Class 10 and Class 12, respectively.

According to Dr. Manojkumar Chandulal Trivedi, Principal of Sheth S. M. Sarvajanik High School and Shri B. P. Patel Higher Secondary School, the impact has been clearly visible.

"The dropout ratio among girl students has dropped significantly. We have even recorded a 50% increase in enrollments compared to previous years."

Thakor Riddhi Kamleshji, a Class 11 student and the eldest of four daughters, is another beneficiary of the scheme. Her father is a daily-wage construction worker, and the family has long struggled to make ends meet.

"I have benefited a lot from the Namo Lakshmi Yojana. My family's financial situation was very difficult, we come from a middle-class background. But because of this Yojana, I am now able to afford my education. I want to achieve a lot in my career and fulfill my dreams," says Riddhi.

Her mother, Kailashben, adds, "I receive the aid from the Namo Lakshmi scheme. I want all four of my daughters to study well."

Beyond numbers and statistics, the Namo Lakshmi Yojana is Gujarat's powerful statement of intent, ensuring every girl has the right to education and a chance at a brighter, more equitable future. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

