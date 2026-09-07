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Home / World / End of regime in Iran is near; it is fighting for existence: Netanyahu

End of regime in Iran is near; it is fighting for existence: Netanyahu

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ANI
Updated At : 08:32 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], September 7 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Iranian government's downfall is approaching while it struggles for survival, adding that a further objective remains to be fulfilled.

During a governmental meeting held for a Rosh Hashanah Toast on Sunday, he made these observations.

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"We are on the threshold of Rosh Hashanah, and more than ever, the State of Israel comes first. Thanks to the wise and courageous decisions we made together around this table, thanks to the heroism of our fighters, thanks to the resilience of our people — we have achieved tremendous accomplishments. Israel is stronger than ever; our enemies are weaker than ever. Together with the United States, we have achieved tremendous successes in removing an existential threat hanging over our heads. We have pushed away atomic bombs and ballistic missiles, and we have struck the Iranian axis with immense power," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office quoted Netanyahu as saying.

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https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/2096626361884430774?s=20

"We are determined to defend ourselves; we are determined to strike our enemies. They are not attacking us. Iran is refraining from doing so, and it knows why. Of course, it could err and make the mistake of attacking us anyway. It will suffer a blow it cannot even imagine," the Israeli Prime Minister highlighted.

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He maintained that Israel stands as the premier superpower across the Middle East while issuing a caution to adversaries: "Do not try us."

"I say to our enemies: Do not try us. This (Israeli) people know how to unite in moments of testing, and right now it is the strongest superpower in the Middle East, and some say even beyond," Netanyahu added.

He pointed out that military personnel belonging to the Israel Defense Forces continuously target terrorists throughout Gaza, Lebanon, Judea and Samaria.

"The achievements are immense, but there is still more to complete. I mean, first and foremost, the toppling of the (Iranian) regime. This regime in Iran — its end is near. It is weak, it is fighting for its life, it is faltering. And there is another mission to complete, which we are determined to bring about," Netanyahu highlighted.

"This will permanently change the face of the Middle East and the history of our people. We know that we are determined to do this, and we are determined and know that we are capable of doing this," he stressed. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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