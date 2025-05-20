"END to the War": Trump after his two-hour call with Putin on "ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine

Washington DC [US], May 20 (ANI): Russia and Ukraine will "immediately" begin negotiations toward a ceasefire and a potential end to the ongoing war, US President Donald Trump stated on Monday (local time), following his two-hour call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Taking to his social media on Truth Social, the US President described the "tone and spirit" of the conversation as "excellent", emphasising that Russia and Ukraine are poised to engage in direct talks to resolve the conflict that has raged for over three years.

He noted that the conditions for peace will be negotiated directly between the two conflict-ridden nations, as they possess unique insights into the intricacies of the war.

"Just completed my two-hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. I believe it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War. The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know the details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of. The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent," Trump stated.

He also revealed Russia's interest in large-scale trade with the United States once the conflict ends, describing the potential for Russia to create massive jobs and wealth as "UNLIMITED". Similarly, he noted that Ukraine could benefit significantly from trade during its rebuilding phase.

"If it wasn't, I would say so now, rather than later. Russia wants to do large-scale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic "bloodbath" is over, and I agree. There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED. Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin immediately," Trump added.

Following his call with Putin, the US President informed key international leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, about the development.

He also disclosed that the Vatican, represented by newly elected Pope Leo XIV, has expressed interest in hosting the negotiations. This proposal aligns with the Pope's offer on May 16 to facilitate peace talks after the recent failure of ceasefire talks in Istanbul, despite the agreement to exchange prisoners between the two nations.

"I have so informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, President Emmanuel Macron, of France, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, of Germany, and President Alexander Stubb, of Finland, during a call with me, immediately after the call with President Putin. The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!" the post further read.

The announcement follows the recent talks in Istanbul, which Russia's Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, Grigory Karasin, described as a "milestone" despite Putin's or Zelenskyy's absence from proposed peace talks. (ANI)

