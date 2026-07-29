Endangering lives of 2 sons: Indian-origin man in Singapore banned from driving

An Indian-origin Singaporean was fined SGD 5,000 (USD 3,870) and banned from driving for six months by a court on Wednesday for endangering the lives of his two minor sons, a local media report said.

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A social media video posted in October 2025 showed Prem Anan Sugunakumar, 40, driving a Porsche with his two sons sitting on the boot of the car.

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Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that Sugunakumar's wife filmed the video, which he later uploaded to TikTok.

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The court heard that Sugunakumar knew his act would endanger his children.

According to CNA, the incident occurred on October 20, 2025, when Sugunakumar placed his children on the boot of the vehicle, facing the road behind, thinking it would be an "enjoyable experience" for his sons.

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He then drove at a moderate speed down the lane towards Dairy Farm Heights in the city with the boys on top of the boot, who were aged eight and seven years, respectively, at the time of the incident.

The entire act was also witnessed by a driver going in the opposite direction, who reported the incident to the police, the channel report added.

The prosecutor termed it "pure luck" that the children did not sustain any injuries, adding that they were vulnerable due to their age.

Sugunakumar deliberately put them in a position of danger, he added.

The prosecution also read out a list of more than 15 traffic violations that Sugunakumar had committed between 2004 and 2020, including speeding, inconsiderate driving and unauthorised parking.

In response, he said that he had reflected on this and added that he had a clean record for the past six years.

During sentencing, Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh expressed deep concern over Sugunakumar's poor driving record and clear disregard for traffic laws.

Judge Soh told him that this offence was extremely serious, but said he was prepared to accept the submissions that jail was not warranted.

The charge of committing a rash act that endangers personal safety carries a maximum penalty of six months' imprisonment, a SGD 2,500 fine, or both. Since the offence involved victims under the age of 14, the statutory maximum penalties were doubled, the channel report added.