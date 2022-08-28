Ending Russia’s invasion critical to resolving food crisis: US

New Delhi, August 27
The US is persisting with its efforts to wean India away from Russian oil, with a visiting top US economy official discussing the state of energy markets with his Indian interlocutors, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Principal Secretary to the PM PK Mishra, Finance Secretary Ajay Seth, Foreign Secretary Vijay Kwatr and Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain.
During his meetings in New Delhi, US Deputy Secretary for Treasury Wally Adeyemo discussed ways the two countries could jointly work to address food insecurity and high energy prices. “The Deputy Secretary said ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was critical to addressing these issues,” said a US readout of his meeting here.
“It is in the best interest of our people to get energy and also to deny Russia revenues that they can use to prop up their economy and further the war in Ukraine. Our goal ultimately is to try and build out a coalition that is going to
join us in implementing the price cap (on Russian oil),” he had said ahead of his meeting on Friday.
The Deputy Secretary also shared with counterparts the US’ views on ways to put downward pressure on energy prices for consumers and businesses in India, the US and globally. “Adeyemo reiterated the importance of well supplied global energy markets, even as we work together with partners like India to expand access to sources of renewable energy that will reduce our dependence on fossil fuels over time,” said the readout.
The US underscored the importance of deepening the already strong relationship between the United States and India, including through platforms like the Quad and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, said the US readout.
