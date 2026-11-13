"Enemy must learn from repeated defeats": IRGC chief Ahmad Vahidi warns US of 'devastating and painful strikes' over military action

Tehran [Iran], November 13 (ANI): Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Chief Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi has warned the United States against any further military action against Iran, saying the "enemy must learn from repeated defeats" or face "devastating and painful strikes" in response to even minor acts of aggression.

According to Press TV, Vahidi issued the warning amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, asserting that Iran would respond forcefully to any further military action against the country.

“The enemy must learn from its repeated defeats, or it will face even greater lessons. Any act of aggression, no matter how minor, will be met with devastating and painful strikes,” Vahidi said, as reported by Press TV.

His remarks come amid a series of developments in the Strait of Hormuz, where the IRGC has issued fresh warnings over maritime movements and claimed that a liquefied gas carrier suffered a massive explosion after striking a naval mine.

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According to the IRGC Navy, a liquefied gas carrier attempted to pass through what it described as the dangerous and unauthorised southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, despite repeated warnings. The force claimed that the vessel suffered a massive explosion after hitting a naval mine.

The IRGC Navy did not provide further details about the vessel, its ownership, the extent of the damage or possible casualties in the statement.

Meanwhile, Iran's IRGC claimed that its Aerospace Force had destroyed a US early warning radar installation in Bahrain in retaliation for an alleged American attack on a telecommunications tower in Iran's Sirik region.

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According to Fars News Agency, the IRGC said its personnel targeted and destroyed the US military's early warning radar on Bahrain Island approximately an hour after the alleged attack on the telecommunications infrastructure.

The IRGC described the operation as a serious warning to Washington, demanding an end to what it called aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

“The destruction of a US radar in Bahrain was a serious warning to the aggressor enemy to end its aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz. If the enemy repeats its violations and acts of aggression, the IRGC Aerospace Force is on full alert to respond without limits,” the force said, as reported by Fars News Agency.

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The IRGC also cautioned companies against falling for what it described as enemy deception, warning that those involved would face harsher penalties.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei warned countries against providing military or logistical assistance to Washington for its operations against Tehran, saying any direct or indirect involvement would be considered participation in aggression against Iran.

In a post on X, Baqaei said, “Any direct or indirect involvement in acts of aggression or in inhumane economic terrorism against Iran - including the deployment of naval forces, military and logistical support equipment, and personnel - will be regarded as a hostile and unlawful act amounting to participation in the US aggression against Iran.”

He further argued that such actions would violate Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and fall within the definition of aggression under UN General Assembly Resolution 3314.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Salem News Channel on Thursday (local time), issued a warning to Tehran over any potential threat to American officials.

“They will not exist any longer,” Trump said when asked about the possibility of Iran killing US officials, adding that he would have “no hesitation” in using military force.

Trump also claimed that the United States had total control over the Strait of Hormuz and said that the Iranian regime was collapsing. (ANI)

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