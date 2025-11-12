Thimphu [Bhutan], November 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing two-day official visit to Bhutan has seen a strong emphasis on energy cooperation, connectivity, and cultural partnership between the two neighbours.

India's Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya, said the growing energy partnership was a key focus of discussions during the visit. Speaking with ANI, he said, "Energy partnership was another very important feature of the discussions, and energy has had a long history, both in the Indian side and means the Prime Minister of India and the King of Bhutan, both of them underlined the fact that we have the foundation for the hydro power partnership between the two countries was laid during the period of the fourth King of Bhutan in 1970s."

He added that this collaboration has become a major success story. "Over a period of time, it has had enormous achievements," Arya noted, underlining the continued strength of the partnership.

During the visit, India and Bhutan signed seven key agreements, including New Delhi's pledge to provide a concessional line of credit worth Rs 4,000 crore to boost Bhutan's energy sector.

Referring to this, Arya said, "At the same meeting, there was an announcement of a line of credit of Indian rupees 4000, which translates into null from 40 billion, which has been kind of extended."

The two sides also signed an MoU on renewable energy cooperation. Arya said, "The two countries signed and exchanged, in the presence of the two leaders, an MoU on cooperation in the field of renewable energy, which will cover solar energy, wind energy, biomass energy, green hydrogen and battery storage and energy storage in general, so this is a very good beginning."

He described it as "a very substantive memorandum of understanding in which two countries will work together on the joint design and development of energy projects across all these areas."

Prime Minister Modi and Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck jointly inaugurated the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, developed under a bilateral agreement between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said the project has added "40 per cent of the total installed hydropower capacity of Bhutan." Officials said both sides have also reached an understanding on the project's tariff, which will be announced soon.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi addressed a gathering at Thimphu's Changlimithang Stadium to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan's former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

He paid tribute to the former monarch, describing him as "a confluence of wisdom, simplicity, courage, and selfless service to the nation."

The Prime Minister recalled the former King's contribution to regional peace and democracy, noting his role in removing ULFA insurgent camps from Bhutanese territory. "The idea of 'Gross National Happiness' that you (the former Bhutanese King) introduced has today become an important measure of development across the world. You have shown that nation-building is not only about GDP, but also about the well-being of humanity," he said.

At the same event, Prime Minister Modi assured that Indian authorities "will get to the bottom" of the blast that occurred near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening, adding, "All those responsible will be brought to justice."

He also attended the Global Peace Prayer Festival, where the Bhutanese King led prayers in honour of the victims of the Delhi blast.

Strengthening connectivity remained another key theme of the visit. The two sides announced the launch of India-funded rail projects connecting Assam's Kokrajhar with Bhutan's Gelephu and West Bengal's Banarhat with Bhutan's Samtse.

Together spanning 89 km, the projects approved by India's Union Cabinet in September will be the first rail links between the two countries, built at a cost of Rs 4,033 crore.

Emphasising the importance of regional connectivity, Prime Minister Modi said, "Connectivity creates opportunity and opportunity creates prosperity. With this goal in mind, a decision has been made to connect the cities of Gelephu and Samtse to India's vast rail network in the near future."

He added that these projects would help Bhutanese industries and farmers gain better access to Indian markets.

Reaffirming India's commitment to Bhutan's future growth, Prime Minister Modi said New Delhi fully supports the Gelephu Mindfulness City initiative, a flagship vision project of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

"In the near future, India will also be building an immigration checkpoint near Gelephu to further facilitate visitors and investors coming here," he announced.

Both nations also agreed to establish an immigration check post at Hatisar in Assam's Chirang district, located opposite Bhutan's Gelephu town.

Officials said the improved connectivity will make travel between Guwahati airport and Gelephu more convenient.

Praising Bhutan's leadership for its focus on sustainability, Prime Minister Modi said the country's "sustainable development and environment first" approach has made it the world's first carbon-negative nation.

He highlighted that Bhutan generates "100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources."

He added that both nations are also working to revive a long-stalled hydroelectric project and take "major steps together in solar energy."

Prime Minister Modi recalled that his first foreign visit after assuming office in 2014 was to Bhutan, underscoring the deep cultural and historical connection between the two countries.

He reaffirmed India's developmental assistance, saying, "India last year announced a contribution of Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan's Five-Year Plan. The people of Bhutan desired a Bhutanese temple and guest house in Varanasi. The Indian government is providing the necessary land for this."

The Prime Minister added that this initiative will further "strengthen our precious and historic cultural ties."

He also announced that steps are being taken to enable Bhutanese citizens to use India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system when visiting India. (ANI)

