“Energy sourcing based on national interest”: MEA on purchase of Russian oil

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): India on Friday reiterated that its energy sourcing decisions are guided by national interest, with the Ministry of External Affairs asserting that meeting the energy requirements of the country’s 1.4 billion people remains an “imperative”.

The remarks were made by MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during the weekly press briefing in the national capital.

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Responding to a question on whether India would continue purchasing Russian oil based on market considerations and national interest despite US pressure, Jaiswal said India had “clarified our position several times” on its energy sourcing.

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“When it comes to energy sourcing, it is based on our national interest. We have said that meeting the energy requirements of our 1.4 billion people is an imperative that we have to follow. And we continue to buy energy from diversified sources,” Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson was also asked about India’s official response to the Lindsey Graham Russian Sanctions Act, particularly its assessment that the legislation could have implications for bilateral ties, energy security and ongoing trade negotiations with the United States.

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Jaiswal said India had already conveyed its concerns to senior levels of the US administration and had nothing further to add at this stage.

“To your question, we have already issued a statement. You would have seen that we have clarified our position very well. As we have stated, at senior levels of the US administration, we have conveyed the implications that this legislation could have on India's energy security, for international energy markets, and for the overall bilateral relationship. I don't have anything further to add at this point,” he said.

Asked whether the proposed US sanctions and tariffs could alter the bilateral trade agreement framework announced by India and the US in February, Jaiswal said New Delhi remained determined to safeguard its trade and economic interests.

“On that, I will say that we have made clear our determination to take all necessary measures to protect our trade and economic interests, as you would have seen in the statement that we issued,” he said.

He added that the government would work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to address the implications arising from developments related to the legislation.

“The government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of developments related to the legislation. Our interest in a balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States needs no repetition,” Jaiswal said.

His remarks come as US President Donald Trump plans to sign a sweeping sanctions bill targeting Russia and Iran.

The bill, officially named the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 262-159, having already cleared the Senate last month. It now heads to the President’s desk. The legislation gives Trump discretion to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue buying Russian oil and gas, including India and China, though it does not trigger the levies automatically.

The bill, officially named the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 262-159, having already cleared the Senate last month. It now heads to the President’s desk. The legislation gives Trump discretion to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue buying Russian oil and gas, including India and China, though it does not trigger the levies automatically. (ANI)

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