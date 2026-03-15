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Home / World / Enforced disappearance alleged after youth detained in Balochistan

Enforced disappearance alleged after youth detained in Balochistan

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ANI
Updated At : 12:40 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): A young man from Balochistan's Kech district has reportedly gone missing after being detained by Pakistani security personnel, according to information shared by local sources. The individual has been identified as Nizam Baloch, son of Muhammad Bijjar, who belongs to the Sangabad area of Kech district.

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Reports indicate that the incident occurred during the night of 12 March when security forces allegedly carried out a raid at his residence, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, residents familiar with the pattern of systemic repression and extrajudicial killings of Baloch individuals, especially youth across Balochistan, claim that Pakistani forces took Nizam Baloch into custody during the late-night operation in the region.

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According to local accounts, the personnel entered the house and detained him before leaving the area, though no official explanation or documentation regarding the arrest was reportedly provided to the family at the time or after his alleged detention.

Since the alleged detention, Nizam Baloch's whereabouts remain unknown. His relatives say they have not received any communication from authorities about where he is being held or under what charges, if any, he has been detained.

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The family has expressed growing anxiety and fear over his safety as days pass without any confirmed information about his condition or the charges related to his alleged arrest.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings.

These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population. The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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