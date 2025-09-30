Enforced disappearances continue in Balochistan amid ongoing military raids

Quetta [Pakistan], September 30 (ANI): The ongoing cycle of enforced disappearances in Balochistan shows no signs of slowing down, as three more individuals have reportedly gone missing following their detention by Pakistani security forces, according to local sources and families, The Balochistan Post reported.

In one recent incident, The Balochistan Post stated that security personnel conducted a late-night raid on September 27 in the Konchati area of Dasht, Kech district. During the operation, two men, Altaf, son of Habtain, and Gulab, son of Ayub Baloch, were taken into custody and have not been seen since.

Just two days prior, on September 25, another man, Saud, son of Haji Rahim, was reportedly apprehended from his residence in the Hairabad area of Kech. His whereabouts also remain unknown, according to The Balochistan Post.

Amid these disappearances, there have also been reports of releases. Three individuals who had previously been forcibly disappeared have reportedly returned home. Sheeraz, son of Ghulam Qadir from Barkhan, who was taken on September 20, was released a week later. Siraj, son of Sanjar from Balgatar, detained in Turbat on September 26, was released the following day. Additionally, Asghar Karmdani rejoined his family after spending three months in custody, as per The Balochistan Post.

In a separate development, security forces launched an operation in Buleda, Kech district, on Saturday. Local residents told The Balochistan Post that troops raided houses in the Gardank area, firing weapons in residential zones. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, another military operation unfolded in Balochistan's Panjgur district. According to The Balochistan Post, troops searched homes in Haji Isa Bazaar, Haji Hakeem Bazaar, and Kadaan. Though no arrests were made, security personnel reportedly photographed and recorded the areas during the search.

Enforced disappearances have plagued Balochistan for decades, becoming a recurring human rights crisis with deep political and social consequences. Victims, often young men, are allegedly picked up by security forces during raids, never formally charged, and held incommunicado. Families are left without answers or legal recourse, fueling public outrage and distrust in the state. Despite international condemnation, the issue persists with little transparency or accountability. (ANI)

