DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Enforced disappearances continue in Balochistan amid ongoing military raids

Enforced disappearances continue in Balochistan amid ongoing military raids

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Sep 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Quetta [Pakistan], September 30 (ANI): The ongoing cycle of enforced disappearances in Balochistan shows no signs of slowing down, as three more individuals have reportedly gone missing following their detention by Pakistani security forces, according to local sources and families, The Balochistan Post reported.

Advertisement

In one recent incident, The Balochistan Post stated that security personnel conducted a late-night raid on September 27 in the Konchati area of Dasht, Kech district. During the operation, two men, Altaf, son of Habtain, and Gulab, son of Ayub Baloch, were taken into custody and have not been seen since.

Advertisement

Just two days prior, on September 25, another man, Saud, son of Haji Rahim, was reportedly apprehended from his residence in the Hairabad area of Kech. His whereabouts also remain unknown, according to The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

Amid these disappearances, there have also been reports of releases. Three individuals who had previously been forcibly disappeared have reportedly returned home. Sheeraz, son of Ghulam Qadir from Barkhan, who was taken on September 20, was released a week later. Siraj, son of Sanjar from Balgatar, detained in Turbat on September 26, was released the following day. Additionally, Asghar Karmdani rejoined his family after spending three months in custody, as per The Balochistan Post.

In a separate development, security forces launched an operation in Buleda, Kech district, on Saturday. Local residents told The Balochistan Post that troops raided houses in the Gardank area, firing weapons in residential zones. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another military operation unfolded in Balochistan's Panjgur district. According to The Balochistan Post, troops searched homes in Haji Isa Bazaar, Haji Hakeem Bazaar, and Kadaan. Though no arrests were made, security personnel reportedly photographed and recorded the areas during the search.

Enforced disappearances have plagued Balochistan for decades, becoming a recurring human rights crisis with deep political and social consequences. Victims, often young men, are allegedly picked up by security forces during raids, never formally charged, and held incommunicado. Families are left without answers or legal recourse, fueling public outrage and distrust in the state. Despite international condemnation, the issue persists with little transparency or accountability. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts