Enforced disappearances continue in Balochistan as families accuse Pakistani Forces of arbitrary detentions

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 16 (ANI): Fresh allegations of enforced disappearances have emerged from Balochistan's Panjgur district, where six men, including three brothers, were reportedly taken into custody during a late-night raid. The incident has once again drawn attention to ongoing human rights concerns in the province, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, sources stated that Pakistani security personnel conducted house searches in the Hakeem Bazaar locality of Parom. During the operation, six individuals were allegedly detained and subsequently moved to an undisclosed location.

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The missing persons have been identified as Sabir, Shareef, and Shakeel, all sons of Ghulam Hussain, along with Mukhtiar, son of Ghulam Rasool; Hussain, son of Nisar; and Maula Bakhsh, son of Sakhi Dad.

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In a separate but related development, two previously missing individuals were reportedly released. Aamir, son of Jasim Walidad and a resident of Mand in Kech district, had allegedly been missing since his disappearance from Gwadar on December 26 last year.

Another individual, Ilyas, son of Miadad, who was reportedly taken on April 6, has also been freed.

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Meanwhile, in Quetta, the issue of enforced disappearances was further highlighted when the wife of Mohammad Siddique Langove addressed a press conference, pleading for her husband's recovery.

She claimed that he was taken by Pakistani forces from their residence in Killi Ismail around midnight on April 7. Since then, the family has received no official information about his whereabouts, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Describing the emotional toll, she said the family was living in a state of distress and uncertainty, with their children repeatedly asking about their missing father.

She urged the authorities and judiciary to ensure due legal process, insisting that if her husband is accused of any wrongdoing, he should be presented before a court of law.

Pakistani authorities have yet to issue an official response regarding these incidents, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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